Native Directory is a curated list of 241 React Native libraries to help you build your projects.

react-native-send-intent
Platform Compatibility
050100
Health
050100

React Native Android module to use Android's Intent actions for send sms, text to shareable apps or make phone calls

✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
  • Updated 1 day ago
  • 96 stars
  • 4778 downloads monthly
  • 4 issues
    react-navigation
    Recommended library
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Learn once, navigate anywhere

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ✅ Web
    navigation[2]react[33]react-native[99]react-navigation[2]
  • Updated 1 day ago
  • 5613 stars
  • 89656 downloads monthly
  • 783 issues
  
    react-native-elements
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Cross Platform React Native UI Toolkit

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
    android[37]ios[36]react-native[99]ui-components[3]
  • Updated 1 day ago
  • 6064 stars
  • 19756 downloads monthly
  • 35 issues
  
    react-native-modal-datetime-picker
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    A React-Native datetime-picker for Android and iOS

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    01
    android[37]date[1]ios[36]modal[5]picker[2]react[33]react-native[99]time[1]
  • Updated 1 day ago
  • 212 stars
  • 7228 downloads monthly
  • 1 issues
    react-native-action-button
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    customizable multi-action-button component for react-native

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0123
    actionbutton[1]component[5]fab[1]react-native[99]
  • Updated 1 day ago
  • 981 stars
  • 10938 downloads monthly
  • 13 issues
    lottie-react-native
    Recommended library
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Lottie wrapper for React Native.

    Code Examples: #1
    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    after-effects[1]animations[1]bodymovin[1]react[33]react-native[99]
  • Updated 1 day ago
  • 5963 stars
  • 55296 downloads monthly
  • 37 issues
    react-native-settings-list
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    A clean and highly customizable React Native implementation of a list of settings for a settings page.

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
  • Updated 1 day ago
  • 144 stars
  • 936 downloads monthly
  • 2 issues
    react-native-tinder-swipe-cards
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Tinder-like swipe cards for your React Native app

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 558 stars
  • 37 issues
    react-native-i18n
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    React Native + i18n.js

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ⛔ Expo ⛔ Web
    012
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 746 stars
  • 35093 downloads monthly
  • 8 issues
    react-native-gifted-chat
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    💬 The most complete chat UI for React Native

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    01
    chat[1]component[5]react-native[99]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 3126 stars
  • 8113 downloads monthly
  • 145 issues
  
    react-native-tab-view
    Recommended library
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    A cross-platform Tab View component for React Native

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    pager-component[1]react-native[99]swipeview[1]tabbar[1]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 1016 stars
  • 120528 downloads monthly
  • 27 issues
    react-native-calendars
    Recommended library
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    React Native Calendar Components 📆

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    android[37]calendar[3]ios[36]react-native[99]ui-components[3]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 923 stars
  • 2792 downloads monthly
  • 20 issues
    rn-splash-screen
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    A JavaScript-controlled splash-screen for React Native designed to be run directly after the native splash-screen.

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ⛔ Expo ⛔ Web
    react-native[99]splash-screen[1]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 196 stars
  • 2709 downloads monthly
  • 3 issues
    react-native-router-flux
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    React Native Router based on new ReactNavigation.org API

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 4833 stars
  • 80641 downloads monthly
  • 8 issues
    react-native-country-picker-modal
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    🇨🇭 Country picker provides a modal allowing a user to select a country from a list. It display a flag next to each country name.

    Code Examples: #1
    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    01
    countries[1]country-picker[1]exponent[1]react-native[99]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 189 stars
  • 1976 downloads monthly
  • 13 issues
    react-native-scrollable-tab-view
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Tabbed navigation that you can swipe between, each tab can have its own ScrollView and maintain its own scroll position between swipes. Pleasantly animated. Customizable tab bar

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    01
    animated[2]react-native[99]swipe[3]tabs[1]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 3959 stars
  • 40707 downloads monthly
  • 135 issues
  
    react-native-keychain
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Keychain Access for React Native

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ⛔ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
    android[37]ios[36]keychain-access[1]react-native[99]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 361 stars
  • 11004 downloads monthly
  • 23 issues
    react-native-linear-gradient
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    A <LinearGradient /> component for react-native

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    012
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 1082 stars
  • 49054 downloads monthly
  • 49 issues
  
    react-native-circular-progress
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    React Native component for creating animated, circular progress with ReactART

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    animation[5]circle[2]fill[1]progress[1]react-native[99]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 576 stars
  • 6435 downloads monthly
  • 27 issues
    react-native-material-textfield
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Material textfield

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
    android[37]ios[36]material[1]material-design[2]react[33]react-native[99]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 67 stars
  • 1966 downloads monthly
  • 1 issues
    react-native-keyboard-input
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Use your own custom input component instead of the system keyboard

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ⛔ Expo ⛔ Web
    android[37]inputaccessoryview[1]ios[36]keyboard[2]keyboard-component[1]keyboard-input[1]react-native[99]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 102 stars
  • 972 downloads monthly
  • 3 issues
    react-native-snap-carousel
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Swiper component for React Native with previews, snapping effect and RTL support. Compatible with Android & iOS.

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    01234
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 586 stars
  • 15208 downloads monthly
  • 9 issues
    react-native-camera-roll-picker
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    A React Native component providing images selection from camera roll

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
    camera-roll[1]react-native[99]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 168 stars
  • 5800 downloads monthly
  • 21 issues
  
    NativeBase
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Essential cross-platform UI components for React Native

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    01
    android[37]ios[36]native-platforms[1]nativebase[1]react-native[99]ui-components[3]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 5386 stars
  • 83 issues
  
    react-native-dropdownalert
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    A simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    01234
    alert[2]dropdown[2]notification[1]react-native[99]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 286 stars
  • 3423 downloads monthly
  • 9 issues
    A cross-platform ActionSheet for React Native

    react-native-nav
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    A cross-platform (iOS / Android), fully customizable, React Native Navigation Bar component.

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 201 stars
  • 1595 downloads monthly
  • 4 issues
    react-native-calendar-events
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    React Native Module for iOS and Android Calendar Events

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ⛔ Expo ⛔ Web
    android-calendar-events[1]ios-calendar-events[1]react-native[99]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 137 stars
  • 2588 downloads monthly
  • 8 issues
    react-native-swipeout
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    iOS-style swipeout buttons behind component

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 1182 stars
  • 9816 downloads monthly
  • 36 issues
    react-native-side-menu
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Side menu component for React Native

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
    javascript[9]react-native[99]react-native-component[8]side-menu[1]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 1254 stars
  • 23679 downloads monthly
  • 50 issues
    victory-native
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    victory components for react native

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    charts[2]d3[1]data-visualization[1]react[33]react-native[99]
  • Updated 2 days ago
  • 290 stars
  • 6109 downloads monthly
  • 24 issues
    react-native-hyperlink
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    A <Hyperlink /> component for react-native that makes urls, fuzzy links, emails etc clickable

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
    autolink[1]fuzzy-links[1]hyperlink[1]link[1]react[33]react-native[99]react-native-web[1]text[1]url[1]
  • Updated 3 days ago
  • 98 stars
  • 7352 downloads monthly
  • 1 issues
    react-native-animatable
    Recommended library
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Standard set of easy to use animations and declarative transitions for React Native

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0123456789101112
  • Updated 3 days ago
  • 2935 stars
  • 48598 downloads monthly
  • 34 issues
    react-native-easy-toast
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    A react native module to show toast like android, it works on iOS and Android.

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
    react-native[99]react-native-toast[1]react-toast[1]toast[1]
  • Updated 3 days ago
  • 173 stars
  • 2626 downloads monthly
  • 7 issues
  
    react-native-easy-grid
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Easy React Native Layout & Grid for the Dumb

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
  • Updated 3 days ago
  • 560 stars
  • 35701 downloads monthly
  • 13 issues
    react-native-datepicker
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    react native datePicker component for both Android and IOS, useing DatePikcerAndroid, TimePickerAndroid and DatePickerIOS

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    01
  • Updated 3 days ago
  • 538 stars
  • 17244 downloads monthly
  • 55 issues
    react-native-swiper
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    The best Swiper component for React Native.

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
    react[33]react-native[99]swipe[3]
  • Updated 3 days ago
  • 3860 stars
  • 33912 downloads monthly
  • 236 issues
    react-native-location
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    React Native plug-in that provides GPS location information

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
  • Updated 3 days ago
  • 295 stars
  • 537 downloads monthly
  • 13 issues
    react-native-button
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    A React Native button component customizable via props

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    01234
    button[2]react[33]react-native[99]
  • Updated 4 days ago
  • 436 stars
  • 4784 downloads monthly
  • 13 issues
    gl-react
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    [gl-react v3 alpha] – a React library to write and compose WebGL shaders

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    01
    glsl[1]react[33]react-native[99]universal[1]webgl[1]
  • Updated 4 days ago
  • 1177 stars
  • 3063 downloads monthly
  • 24 issues
  
    react-native-background-job
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Schedule background jobs in React Native that run your JavaScript when your app is in the background/killed.

    ⛔ iOS ✅ Android ⛔ Expo ⛔ Web
    background-jobs[1]react-native[99]scheduled-jobs[1]
  • Updated 4 days ago
  • 210 stars
  • 970 downloads monthly
  • 15 issues
    Use the iOS and Android native Twitter and Facebook share popup with React Native https://github.com/doefler/react-native-social-share

    react-native-vector-icons
    Recommended library
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    Customizable Icons for React Native with support for NavBar/TabBar/ToolbarAndroid, image source and full styling.

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    012345
    icon[1]icon-pack[1]react-native[99]ui[1]
  • Updated 4 days ago
  • 5357 stars
  • 180400 downloads monthly
  • 76 issues
  
    react-native-chart
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    :bar_chart: Add line, area, pie, and bar charts to your React Native app

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ⛔ Expo ⛔ Web
    01234
    chart[1]javascript[9]react-native[99]svg[2]
  • Updated 4 days ago
  • 1039 stars
  • 2028 downloads monthly
  • 54 issues
  
    react-native-loading-spinner-overlay
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    :barber: The only pure React Native, Native iOS and Android loading spinner (progress bar indicator) overlay

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
    activity-indicator[1]android[37]ios[36]loading[1]modal[5]overlay[1]portal[1]progress-bar[1]react[33]react-native[99]spinner[1]
  • Updated 5 days ago
  • 392 stars
  • 8876 downloads monthly
  • 12 issues
  
    react-native-looped-carousel
    Platform Compatibility
    050100
    Health
    050100

    :carousel_horse: Looped carousel for React Native

    ✅ iOS ✅ Android ✅ Expo ⛔ Web
    0
    carousel[1]react[33]react-native[99]
  • Updated 5 days ago
  • 750 stars
  • 7203 downloads monthly
  • 34 issues

